Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik has vowed to give it his best after he was selected for the national team’s tour of New Zealand.

Malik has been one of the brightest players in the ongoing domestic season, but it remains to be seen if he will make his international debut or only play for the Pakistan Shaheens.

Regardless of what happens, the 23-year-old is fired up and determined to work harder and get better.

“Alhamdulillah! Will try to give my best and work even harder. Would like to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout,” he said on Twitter.

The men in green will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

