Two Pakistan cricketers allowed to rejoin national team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have been allowed to rejoin the national team.

This comes after both of them were reportedly among the seven players that tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the New Zealand series.

As reported by Ary Sports, Abbas and Sarfaraz were isolated after testing positive, but now that they have been cleared, they will be permitted to be among the other players who tested negative.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone wants to see him in action, Herschelle Gibbs on strong Pakistan power-hitter and master spinner

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...