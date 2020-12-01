Two Pakistan cricketers allowed to rejoin national team

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have been permitted to rejoin the national team
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have been allowed to rejoin the national team.
This comes after both of them were reportedly among the seven players that tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the New Zealand series.
As reported by Ary Sports, Abbas and Sarfaraz were isolated after testing positive, but now that they have been cleared, they will be permitted to be among the other players who tested negative.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
