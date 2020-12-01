Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis and batting coach Younis Khan were among the best players the country produced.

He also put former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and spinner Mushtaq Ahmed in that category.

Azam admitted that having a set-up where players can seek help from so many iconic players is extremely useful.

“We have had some great cricketers who have left a rich legacy. Look at the greats we have in our coaching staff. We have Misbah (ul Haq) bhai, Waqar (Younis) bhai, Younis (Khan) bhai, who is the only Pakistan batsman with 10,000 [Test] runs,” he told Sportstar.

“Such stalwarts are there to guide us. Their performances in tough situations are so inspiring. Then we have Inzi bhai (Inzamam-ul-Haq) and Mushtaq (Ahmed) bhai to guide us. They are always there to help us improve.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People compare me to Saeed Anwar, proud Pakistan player says it’s an honour

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6662 ( 18.33 % ) Waqar Younis 923 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2405 ( 6.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 9328 ( 25.66 % ) Imran Khan 7899 ( 21.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1068 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1575 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2435 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3085 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 327 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 644 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6662 ( 18.33 % ) Waqar Younis 923 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2405 ( 6.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 9328 ( 25.66 % ) Imran Khan 7899 ( 21.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1068 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1575 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2435 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3085 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 327 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 644 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...