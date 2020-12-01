Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Newly-elected ICC chairman Greg Barclay has said that he wants to see India and Pakistan playing bilateral series on a regular basis.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“I would love nothing more than for India and Pakistan to be able to continue cricketing relations as they were previously,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I am also enough of a realist to understand that there are geo-political issues at play here. I think all we can do at the ICC is to continue to help and support in any way that we can to bring about outcomes that would see India and Pakistan in a position where they can play cricket regularly against each other and in their home territories.

“Beyond that, I do not think I have the mandate or ability to influence the outcomes more than that. That is really being done at a level way beyond where we would be operating.

“Rest assured that from the cricketing point of view, we would love to get those countries back together again on a regular basis. The ICC will do whatever it can to help facilitate and support an outcome that might see that happen.”

