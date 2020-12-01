Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif admitted that he is really impressed with teenage batsman Saim Ayub.
This comes after the 18-year-old scored back-to-back centuries in the final of the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament.
Saim, who is captaining Sindh Under-19s, scored 108 runs, which came off 142 balls and included 12 boundaries and two sixes, in the first innings against Northern Under-19s.
He followed that up with 134, which came off 211 deliveries and included 11 boundaries and a six, in the second innings.
PCB under 19 final at KRL , Sindh vs Northern. Each innings century by Saim Ayub 108 & 129 still batting . pic.twitter.com/X4zWWV8dQy
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 30, 2020
“PCB Under-19 final at KRL, Sindh vs Northern. Each innings century by Saim Ayub 108 and 129 still batting,” Latif tweeted during the match yesterday.
