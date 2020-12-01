Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said players should consider themselves lucky to be able to learn from Pakistan greats like Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Zahid.
Both Yousuf and Zahid are coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) and have been working with the domestic teams during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Faisal’s comments come after Central Punjab and Balochistan’s Second XI worked with the duo recently in Karachi.
I believe all the players are very lucky to learn and improve their skills from NHPC coaches @yousaf1788 and @MuhammadMzahid , Wishing all the players to learn, improve, develop and deliver for Pakistan cricket 🇵🇰🏏 https://t.co/HXz44iGHQx
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 30, 2020
