Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that people compared him to legendary opening batsman Saeed Anwar.
Salman admitted that it is an absolute honour to be compared to the 52-year-old, who is hailed as one of the country’s greatest batsmen.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
“I feel proud when people say you play like Saeed Anwar,” Butt was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
