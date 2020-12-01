Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he would prefer to be known as a great Test cricketer than an excellent limited overs player.

Azam currently averages 45.44 in Tests, 55.93 in ODIs and 50.93 in T20 Internationals.

While he has had more success in white-ball cricket thus far, the 26-year-old wants to be remembered as one of Pakistan’s top Test players.

“I would love to be known as a good red-ball cricketer,” he told Sportstar.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

