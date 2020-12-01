Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed that legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf was his idol growing up.

Azam admitted that he loved watching Yousuf bat since the 46-year-old was so classy and looked like he had all the time in the world when playing his shots.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“My idol is Mohammad Yousuf. He was such a classy player. He had all the time in the world to play the ball. I always enjoyed watching him bat,” Azam told Sportstar.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6661 ( 18.33 % ) Waqar Younis 923 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2405 ( 6.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 9328 ( 25.66 % ) Imran Khan 7899 ( 21.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1067 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1574 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2435 ( 6.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 3085 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 327 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 644 ( 1.77 % )

