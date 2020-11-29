Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has received an offer to play for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and enjoyed a lot of success as his team went on to win the tournament for the first time ever.
The 31-year-old scored 158 runs in 11 matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 133.89.
He also took seven wickets at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 7.06.
However, while the Renegades want to sign Imad, it remains to be seen if he takes up the offer as he is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team.
#HBLPSLV winning captain @simadwasim receives an offer to play for @RenegadesBBL in @BBL 2020-21.#Cricket #Pakistan #ImadWasim #PCB #MelbourneRenegades #BigBashLeague #BBL #Australia pic.twitter.com/jf1KRzO49C
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) November 29, 2020
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
The BBL, meanwhile, will run from December 10 to February 6.
