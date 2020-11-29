Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has received an offer to play for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and enjoyed a lot of success as his team went on to win the tournament for the first time ever.

The 31-year-old scored 158 runs in 11 matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 133.89.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 7.06.

However, while the Renegades want to sign Imad, it remains to be seen if he takes up the offer as he is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

The BBL, meanwhile, will run from December 10 to February 6.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People compare me to Saeed Anwar, proud Pakistan player says it’s an honour

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7349 ( 14.17 % ) Babar Azam 36914 ( 71.15 % ) Steve Smith 1482 ( 2.86 % ) Ben Stokes 2705 ( 5.21 % ) Kane Williamson 1480 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 326 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 56 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 845 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 208 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 145 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 369 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7349 ( 14.17 % ) Babar Azam 36914 ( 71.15 % ) Steve Smith 1482 ( 2.86 % ) Ben Stokes 2705 ( 5.21 % ) Kane Williamson 1480 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 326 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 56 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 845 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 208 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 145 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 369 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...