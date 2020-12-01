Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his batting philosophy has always been to keep things simple.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The 26-year-old noted that he always stays positive when coming out to bat and approaches each game according to the situation his team is in.

“Honestly, my batting philosophy is simple. It helps if you stay uncomplicated. I look to follow what I learnt in my early years and when I was being groomed for big cricket,” he told Sportstar. “I look to establish myself every time I walk out. I aim to polish my game from those lessons learnt. I work to improve my game from that position. The key is that I stay positive and always play to what the situation demands. I don’t discard my style at any point though.

“Actually, my success comes from my self-belief. I don’t compromise on my self-belief at all. I don’t stray from my work ethic. Basically I enjoy my batting.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

