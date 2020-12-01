Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he learns something new every day and actively looks forward to it.

Azam noted that he enjoys the learning process as it helps him avoid making the same mistakes again and enables him to develop and become a better batsman.

The 26-year-old pointed out that in order to take his game to the next level, he analyses his dismissals and determines what he did wrong.

“Yes I do, I do analyse my mode of dismissals and see what went wrong. There are times when I revisit the entire match and especially the batting. I make it a point to watch those innings where I would have made mistakes. I look for areas of improvement,” he told Sportstar.

“It is not necessary that I only watch my dismissals. I do watch my good knocks but also those where I would have failed because there are always areas where I could have done better. You make mistakes and improve by not repeating those mistakes. Each day teaches you to be better. Believe me I learn something new every day. We have to aim to learn something new every day.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Another day, another hundred, Pakistan cricketer Yasir Hameed thinks 31-year-old batsman is setting new standards

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...