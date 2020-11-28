Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat has said that people should stop assuming that he is a white-ball specialist.

Talat has represented Pakistan in one ODI, where he made two runs, and 14 T20 Internationals, where he has accumulated 371 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 28.53.

As for his bowling, the 24-year-old went wicketless in the only ODI he has played, but has taken four wickets in his T20 International career at an average of 13.50.

While Talat has still yet to make his Test debut, he insisted that it is wrong to think that he doesn’t want to play all three formats and prefers limited overs cricket.

In fact, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 441 runs in five matches, which includes two centuries, at an average of 88.20.

Talat’s highlight performance was his career-best 253 for Southern Punjab against Northern in October.

“I was never a white-ball specialist. I want to play all three formats,” Talat told Grassroots Cricket.

It should be noted that Talat last played for Pakistan in February 2019, but he was picked for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

