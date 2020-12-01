Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam has revealed that there are four key aspects in regards to overcoming a rough patch.

Azam noted that self-belief is important as it “helps you to regain your good form”, while it is also necessary to go back to the basics and identify your mistakes.

The third thing is making any adjustments that will help improve your game and the final aspect is regaining your confidence, which Azam said is “crucial”.

“It is a nice feeling that people expect you to perform. When I don’t perform I look to keep my self positive. Try to maintain my focus on my job,” he told Sportstar.

“It is important to have self-belief. It helps you to regain your good form. I look to go back to the basics, look at my practice session, and identify the mistakes. I do make adjustments if they are needed to improve my game. It is crucial that you try and regain your confidence when you are training and batting in the nets. It always helps you regain your confidence in match situations.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The 26-year-old’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

