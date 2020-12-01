Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that it “does feel nice” when he is compared to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Many people consider Kohli to be the best batsman in the game today, while Azam and other players like Australia batsman Steve Smith are considered to be right up there with him.

While Azam is proud to be among the top players today, he added that he has to keep performing well to maintain his status as one of the best. For many players, this may seem daunting and put them under pressure, but for Azam, he relishes it as he loves the challenge.

“I know. It does feel nice that you are compared to some very good players in the game. My mindset is that I challenge myself. I set myself targets. I set myself benchmarks. I have to win matches for Pakistan. And win matches which help the team,” he told Sportstar.

“Comparisons with big players also help you to set goals that match those of the big players. If your name figures in the top five of the world it is obviously a nice feeling. It also means that you have to keep performing to those standards and that boosts your confidence too. I like it.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

