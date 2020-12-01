Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he looks to score runs off every ball when he is at the crease.

Azam’s comments come when he was asked about role in the Pakistan team when it comes to batting.

The 26-year-old noted that in addition to looking to score runs, he also aims to bat till the end of the innings.

“I have defined my role. My responsibilities are more than the others. So, I look to bat the full overs if I can. A lot depends on the situation. There are times when one has to bat on a faster note. Have to keep an eye on the run rate and also control the game to keep pace,” he told Sportstar.

“In such situations, your plans keep changing, and you have to take quick decisions since you have a plan B. You run into a tough pitch, tough bowling, you are constantly tested. You have to decide when to take a chance, when to be defensive. These decisions are to be taken on the day. Of course, I always look for runs and this approach defines my batting really. Must score runs off every ball.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone wants to see him in action, Herschelle Gibbs on strong Pakistan power-hitter and master spinner

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7771 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 41055 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 1870 ( 3.27 % ) Ben Stokes 2801 ( 4.91 % ) Kane Williamson 1561 ( 2.73 % ) Rashid Khan 345 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 62 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 885 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 212 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 153 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 389 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...