Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he plans his net sessions the night before so he has a clear idea of what he wants to work on.

Azam noted that when batting in the nets, he sometimes increases the amount the time he spends in there as it helps increase his confidence.

But, the 26-year-old admitted that he likes to rotate his routine sometimes, whereby he either bats first or fields first.

“My planning for the nets session starts the night before. I plan the areas I need to work on. Obviously you train every day. I mark my shots and also the time I am going to devote to my batting in the nets,” he told Sportstar. “More than the time I mark my batting [as] it is important for me to satisfy myself. I also increase the time limit for my batting in the nets. It is related to my confidence.

“I also rotate my routine. Sometimes I do my fielding sessions first and sometimes batting. I divide time for each session carefully. I maintain a proper time table for my nets sessions.”

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

His next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

