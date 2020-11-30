Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Hameed is absolutely amazed at how well Australia batsman Steve Smith has been batting.

This comes after Smith has scored back-to-back centuries in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India.

In the first ODI, which Australia won by 66 runs, Smith smashed 105 runs off 66 balls, which included 11 boundaries and four sixes.

He followed that up with 104 runs, which came off 64 deliveries and included 14 boundaries and two sixes, in the second ODI, which Australia won by 51 runs.

Yasir believes that Smith and the rest of the Australia team are starting to set new standards in ODI cricket as they posted scores of 374/6 and 389/4 in the first and second ODIs respectively.

Aussies setting new standards of ODI cricket 🤔? Another day another 100 for Steve Smith — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) November 29, 2020

“Aussies setting new standards of ODI cricket? Another day another 100 for Steve Smith,” he said on Twitter.

Australia hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7628 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1718 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

