You are my favourite, Mohammad Amir tells former Pakistan head coach

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has told former head coach Mickey Arthur that he is his favourite.

Arthur coached Pakistan for three years from 2016 to 2019 and was let go after his contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup, where the men in green narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

With Misbah-ul-Haq succeeding him, Arthur is now Sri Lanka’s head coach.

thanku my favourite 💓 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 17, 2020

“Thank you my favourite,” Amir said on Twitter.

Amir’s comments about Arthur come after he was ignored for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

The 28-year-old subsequently said people should ask Misbah why he was snubbed.

Misbah explained that Amir was left out since he and the selectors wanted to give chances to young players who could go on to represent Pakistan in all formats.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7539 ( 13.92 % ) Babar Azam 38744 ( 71.55 % ) Steve Smith 1615 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 2736 ( 5.05 % ) Kane Williamson 1518 ( 2.8 % ) Rashid Khan 337 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 60 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 866 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 374 ( 0.69 % ) Back

