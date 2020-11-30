Image courtesy of: ESPNcricnfo
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman applauded New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team for their superb gesture to pay respect to legendary footballer Diego Maradona.
Maradona sadly passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 following a heart attack.
With the All Blacks performing a traditional Haka in honour of Maradona ahead of their match against Argentina, Zaman praised them for their emotional tribute.
Great gesture @AllBlacks https://t.co/SUFJhwqJVD
— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) November 28, 2020
