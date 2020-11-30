Image courtesy of: ESPNcricnfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman applauded New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team for their superb gesture to pay respect to legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

Maradona sadly passed away at the age of 60 on November 25 following a heart attack.

With the All Blacks performing a traditional Haka in honour of Maradona ahead of their match against Argentina, Zaman praised them for their emotional tribute.

“Great gesture All Blacks,” Zaman said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite current footballer? Lionel Messi 102 ( 22.77 % ) Cristiano Ronaldo 137 ( 30.58 % ) Neymar 9 ( 2.01 % ) Zlatan Ibrahimovic 10 ( 2.23 % ) Virgil Van Dijk 2 ( 0.45 % ) Kevin De Bruyne 4 ( 0.89 % ) Kylian Mbappe 7 ( 1.56 % ) Paul Pogba 9 ( 2.01 % ) Eden Hazard 3 ( 0.67 % ) Sergio Aguero 0 ( 0 % ) Mohamed Salah 122 ( 27.23 % ) Robert Lewandowski 4 ( 0.89 % ) Sadio Mane 8 ( 1.79 % ) Marcus Rashford 21 ( 4.69 % ) Harry Kane 3 ( 0.67 % ) Raheem Sterling 2 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 1.12 % ) Back

