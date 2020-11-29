Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said he should have hit fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif twice with a bat for wasting his talent.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Many former players, including England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, said Asif was one of the best bowlers they had faced.

Akhtar thus slammed Asif for wasting his career and all the talent he had.

“I should have hit Mohammad Asif with bat twice because of his acts, he wasted such a great fast bowler [in] himself,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

It should be noted that Akhtar hit Asif with a bat in 2007 during an altercation in the dressing room.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People compare me to Saeed Anwar, proud Pakistan player says it’s an honour

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2305 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.96 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1499 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2343 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2305 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.96 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1499 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2343 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...