Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has said he should have hit fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif twice with a bat for wasting his talent.
Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
Many former players, including England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, said Asif was one of the best bowlers they had faced.
Akhtar thus slammed Asif for wasting his career and all the talent he had.
I should have hit @MuhammadAsif_26 with bat twice because of his acts, he wasted such a great fast bowler himself – @shoaib100mph #Cricket #Pakistan #MohammadAsif #ShoaibAkhtar #PCB #RawalpindiExpress #Legend pic.twitter.com/ublrioGpZX
“I should have hit Mohammad Asif with bat twice because of his acts, he wasted such a great fast bowler [in] himself,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
It should be noted that Akhtar hit Asif with a bat in 2007 during an altercation in the dressing room.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
