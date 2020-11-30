Watch out when I return, Pakistan bowler hungry for wickets says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has revealed that he is aiming to make his comeback in two to three months.

Rumman featured for Islamabad United in the group stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year and took six wickets in six games at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate 8.91.

However, ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 29-year-old suffered a back injury and has been out of action.

But, now that he is nearing the end of his recovery, Rumman is eager to start playing cricket again and is hungry to get back on the field and start taking wickets.

“I was feeling problems after appearing in burpee tests and so the doctors advised me to rest for a couple of months before any further treatment, I am now in the process of rehabilitation and working hard to make a comeback and represent Pakistan again,” Rumman, who last played international cricket in January 2018, told Geo Super.

“I am trying to overcome my injury as soon as possible, I had cleared my yoyo and burpee tests but soon after that my back injury returned but now I am recovering well. I recently played a T20 match and bowled four overs, I am feeling good after that.

“It is very frustrating to stay away from cricket due to back-to-back injuries. I feel cricket is in my blood and it is disappointing to miss the season and tours due to this.

“One can always work on skills and regain rhythm but it is important to have proper fitness and I don’t want to make any compromises on my fitness anymore, I won’t rush for anything before I am fully fit.

“I can’t take any chances anymore, I want to keep myself fit and maintain my fitness level to international standards.”

