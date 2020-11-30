Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lavished praise on batsman Ali Waqas, saying his consistency has been fantastic.
This comes after Ali made scores of 46 and 72 not out in Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh, which ended as a draw.
Overall, the 30-year-old has accumulated 301 runs in three matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 60.20.
Good knock by @AliWaqas235 for @1st_xi #TeamWork 👍🏻 keep the consistency.. https://t.co/vVxPBgPaB2
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 29, 2020
“Good knock by Ali Waqas for Balochistan, keep the consistency,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Balochistan’s next match will be against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 2.
