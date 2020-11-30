Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has lavished praise on batsman Ali Waqas, saying his consistency has been fantastic.

This comes after Ali made scores of 46 and 72 not out in Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh, which ended as a draw.

Overall, the 30-year-old has accumulated 301 runs in three matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 60.20.

“Good knock by Ali Waqas for Balochistan, keep the consistency,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Balochistan’s next match will be against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 2.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 213 ( 7.23 % ) Central Punjab 623 ( 21.15 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 633 ( 21.49 % ) Northern 217 ( 7.37 % ) Sindh 954 ( 32.38 % ) Southern Punjab 306 ( 10.39 % ) Back

