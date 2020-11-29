Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has called legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi “Superman”.

Ilyas’ comments about Afridi came during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where Afridi represented the Multan Sultans.

On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.

He followed that up 12 runs in the Gladiators’ 34-run loss to the Colombo Kings, which was reduced to a five-over showdown.

“Superman Shahid Afridi Lala,” the 21-year-old said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I should have hit him twice, Shoaib Akhtar blasts great Pakistan bowler for wasting his amazing talent

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2306 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.95 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1500 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2344 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2306 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.95 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1500 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2344 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...