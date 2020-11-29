Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has called legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi “Superman”.
Ilyas’ comments about Afridi came during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where Afridi represented the Multan Sultans.
On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.
He followed that up 12 runs in the Gladiators’ 34-run loss to the Colombo Kings, which was reduced to a five-over showdown.
Superman @SAfridiOfficial LALA 💪 https://t.co/ILwhhquMtd
— Muhammad Ilyas (@illii37) November 19, 2020
“Superman Shahid Afridi Lala,” the 21-year-old said on Twitter.
