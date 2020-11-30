Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has urged fans to pray that he has a successful campaign in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Abbas is expected to play a crucial role with the ball in the two-Test series as he has been dominant in the longest format.

In the 21 Tests he has played, the 30-year-old has taken 80 wickets at an average of 21.70.

As for his record against New Zealand, Abbas has claimed two wickets in two Tests at an average of 45.50.

Going to New Zealand need your prayers. pic.twitter.com/fBTvVHMssj — Muhammad Abbas (@Mohmmadabbas111) November 22, 2020

“Going to New Zealand, need your prayers,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I should have hit him twice, Shoaib Akhtar blasts great Pakistan bowler for wasting his amazing talent

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7629 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1718 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7629 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1718 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...