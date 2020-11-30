Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has urged fans to pray that he has a successful campaign in the upcoming series against New Zealand.
Abbas is expected to play a crucial role with the ball in the two-Test series as he has been dominant in the longest format.
In the 21 Tests he has played, the 30-year-old has taken 80 wickets at an average of 21.70.
As for his record against New Zealand, Abbas has claimed two wickets in two Tests at an average of 45.50.
Going to New Zealand need your prayers. pic.twitter.com/fBTvVHMssj
— Muhammad Abbas (@Mohmmadabbas111) November 22, 2020
“Going to New Zealand, need your prayers,” he said on Twitter.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
