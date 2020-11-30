Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has called Shahid Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed and Imran Tahir legends of the game.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Mushtaq represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and took 185 wickets at an average of 32.97.

He also featured in 144 ODIs and claimed 161 wickets at an average of 33.29.

As for Tahir, the Lahore-born spinner represented South Africa in 20 Tests, where he took 57 wickets at an average of 40.24.

He also featured in 107 ODIs and claimed 173 wickets at an average of 24.83.

As for his T20 International career, the 41-year-old has picked up 63 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 15.04.

“Three legends Shahid Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Imran Tahir,” Qadir, who is the son of iconic Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6533 ( 18.37 % ) Waqar Younis 904 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2366 ( 6.65 % ) Shahid Afridi 9043 ( 25.43 % ) Imran Khan 7766 ( 21.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1047 ( 2.94 % ) Younis Khan 1538 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2397 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3012 ( 8.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 321 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 627 ( 1.76 % ) Back

