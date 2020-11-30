Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should be an inspiration for all youngsters.

Rumman noted Hafeez is proving that age is just a number since he is 40 years old and still a regular face in Pakistan’s T20 squad.

In addition to having cemented his place in the T20 team, Hafeez has also been one of the most consistent performers as of late as his batting has been outstanding.

That’s inspirational for all youngsters 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/OmTX5nalj4 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) November 15, 2020

“That’s inspirational for all youngsters,” Rumman said on Twitter.

Hafeez’s next assignment will be the upcoming series against New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7629 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1718 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

