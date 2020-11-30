Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should be an inspiration for all youngsters.
Rumman noted Hafeez is proving that age is just a number since he is 40 years old and still a regular face in Pakistan’s T20 squad.
In addition to having cemented his place in the T20 team, Hafeez has also been one of the most consistent performers as of late as his batting has been outstanding.
“That’s inspirational for all youngsters,” Rumman said on Twitter.
Hafeez’s next assignment will be the upcoming series against New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.
