Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has wished batsman Ahmed Shehzad all the best going forward in his career.
Hasan’s comments came when he was wishing Shehzad happy birthday.
Shehzad last represented Pakistan in October 2019 and has been playing for Central Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 29-year-old has accumulated 223 runs in five matches, which includes a half-century, at an average of 22.30.
Happy birthday @iamAhmadshahzad bhai. Wish you lots of success and happiness 🤲🏼 enjoy the day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/VPMZj9glbf
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 23, 2020
“Happy birthday Ahmed Shehzad bhai. Wish you lots of success and happiness, enjoy the day,” Hasan said on Twitter.
