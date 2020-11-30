Your father is a superstar, Umar Gul tells son of Pakistan T20 hotshot

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul told Mohammad Hafeez’s son that his father is a “superstar”.

Hafeez has been in exceptional form in T20 Internationals this year as he has scored 275 runs in seven matches at a jaw-dropping average of 91.66.

The 40-year-old has also done well in domestic T20 tournaments such as the National T20 Cup, where he accumulated 278 runs in nine games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 39.71 and a strike-rate of 148.66.

He also starred for the Lahore Qalandars in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, especially in Eliminator 1 against the Peshawar Zalmi, where he smashed an unbeaten 74, which came off 46 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Your baba is super star mashallah.. — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 15, 2020

“Your baba (father) is [a] superstar mashallah,” Gul told Hafeez’s son on Twitter.

Hafeez’s next assignment will be the upcoming series against New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People compare me to Saeed Anwar, proud Pakistan player says it’s an honour

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7629 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1719 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7629 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 39675 ( 71.73 % ) Steve Smith 1719 ( 3.11 % ) Ben Stokes 2752 ( 4.98 % ) Kane Williamson 1530 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 338 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 61 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 871 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 210 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 148 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 382 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...