Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has heaped praise on batsman Mubashar Ali, saying he is playing really well.
This comes after Mubashar struck a century for Southern Punjab Under-19s against Northern Under-19s in the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament.
The 17-year-old’s knock of 100 came off 163 balls and included 13 boundaries.
Well played 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/kc4thgk0j1
— Muhammad Ilyas (@illii37) November 22, 2020
“Well played,” Ilyas said on Twitter.
