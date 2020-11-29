He’s playing really well, Mohammad Ilyas sees something special in 17-year-old Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has heaped praise on batsman Mubashar Ali, saying he is playing really well.

This comes after Mubashar struck a century for Southern Punjab Under-19s against Northern Under-19s in the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament.

The 17-year-old’s knock of 100 came off 163 balls and included 13 boundaries.

“Well played,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

