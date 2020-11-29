Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told left-arm spinner Jalat Khan to “keep up the consistency” after his five-for in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Jalat took figures of 5-85 on the third day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.

The 34-year-old was called up the First XI squad after dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy, where he took 24 wickets in four matches for Balochistan’s Second XI side at an average of 20.54.

Since entering the First XI squad, Jalat has picked up seven wickets in two matches, which includes the ongoing game against Sindh, at an average of 34.

Well bowled by local @1st_xi senior pro Jalat Khan, keep up the consistency! https://t.co/N3htBhc8Il — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 28, 2020

“Well bowled by local Balochistan senior pro Jalat Khan, keep up the consistency!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This is just the start, Pakistan bowling sensation who took five-for on debut says more to come

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 205 ( 7.32 % ) Central Punjab 591 ( 21.11 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 600 ( 21.43 % ) Northern 205 ( 7.32 % ) Sindh 908 ( 32.43 % ) Southern Punjab 291 ( 10.39 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 205 ( 7.32 % ) Central Punjab 591 ( 21.11 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 600 ( 21.43 % ) Northern 205 ( 7.32 % ) Sindh 908 ( 32.43 % ) Southern Punjab 291 ( 10.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...