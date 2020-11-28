Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan bowling sensation Munir Riaz has said this is just the start after he took a five-wicket haul in his first-class debut.

Playing in Northern’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Munir carved through the opposition’s top and middle order in emphatic fashion.

The 19-year-old ended up finishing with figures of 5-113 off 19 overs and saw his stock rise even further.

"ALHAMDULILAH" All the glory is for ALLAH. Thanks everyone for supporting and believing in me through all the smooth and rough patches. This is just the start, many more to come In sha ALLAH. pic.twitter.com/x1R7R3V0Fi — Munir Riaz (@MunirRiaz14) November 27, 2020

“ALHAMDULILAH All the glory is for ALLAH. Thanks everyone for supporting and believing in me through all the smooth and rough patches. This is just the start, many more to come In sha ALLAH,” he said on Twitter.

