Former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Mohammad believes that the national team will struggle during their upcoming series against New Zealand.

Shoaib admitted that “defeating New Zealand on their home ground is a tough ask” and noted that the men in green will have to be at their very best.

The 59-year-old also criticised Pakistan for not following the SOPs after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Defeating New Zealand on their home ground is a tough ask. Due to the current circumstances and the spread of the Covid-19, the tour will be a test of the players’ nerves,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The world has changed because of the coronavirus. Even cricket is being played in a different way. Squad members testing positive for the coronavirus in New Zealand is unfathomable and is not a good omen.

“If SOPs are not followed correctly, it creates many hardships. New Zealand officials sending out a warning to the Pakistan side is also a dangerous development.

“The cricketers and management should have been careful about the SOPs since the start. I hope the tour goes on without any problems. The team needs to be given support and confidence. The players were in high spirits after participating in the recently concluded PSL 5 playoffs.

“Pakistan and New Zealand matches are always played very competitively. But defeating New Zealand on its home ground is a very tough obstacle. This tour is a great opportunity for the Pakistan side. Our players will have to play with unity.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

