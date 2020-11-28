Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
The name of the six Pakistan players who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Zealand have been revealed.
As reported by Saj Sadiq on Twitter, the players are former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Danish Aziz, Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas.
A seventh player was also announced to have tested positive, but it remains unclear who it is.
The men in green will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
