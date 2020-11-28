Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has called Tabish Khan a champion bowler.
Anwar’s high praise came when he was congratulating the veteran pace bowler for returning to Twitter.
Tabish has never played international cricket despite having taken 582 wickets in 132 first-class matches at an average of 23.97.
In fact, the 35-year-old has claimed 15 wickets in five matches, which includes Sindh’s ongoing match against Balochistan, at an average of 30.66 in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Welcome Back Tabish Bhae #ChampionBowler https://t.co/3B1kxOKs2u
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) October 24, 2020
“Welcome Back Tabish [Bhai],” Anwar said on Twitter along with the hashtag of champion bowler.
