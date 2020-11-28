Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on batsman Ayaz Tasawar following his brilliant century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faisal’s comments come after Ayaz scored an unbeaten 138, which came off 244 balls and included 13 boundaries and two sixes, on the second day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.

Having remained not out, the 29-year-old is currently averaging a jaw-dropping 222 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“Good knock Ayaz Tasawar 100,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 186 ( 7.26 % ) Central Punjab 530 ( 20.69 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 553 ( 21.58 % ) Northern 176 ( 6.87 % ) Sindh 846 ( 33.02 % ) Southern Punjab 271 ( 10.58 % )

