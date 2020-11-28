Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on batsman Ayaz Tasawar following his brilliant century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Faisal’s comments come after Ayaz scored an unbeaten 138, which came off 244 balls and included 13 boundaries and two sixes, on the second day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.
Having remained not out, the 29-year-old is currently averaging a jaw-dropping 222 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
“Good knock Ayaz Tasawar 100,” Faisal said on Twitter.
