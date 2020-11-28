Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali believes batsman Imran Butt has what it takes to enjoy a very successful career.

Imran was the highest run-scorer in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

In this year’s tournament, the 24-year-old has scored 191 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.83.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed as he was picked in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Welcome Imran Butt!

Wish you a successful career ahead. https://t.co/2FZ5mY7aLW — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) November 22, 2020

“Welcome Imran Butt! Wish you a successful career ahead,” Abid said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

