Please pray for my mother, Pakistan player worried about her health

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has asked people to pray for his mother as her health is deteriorating.
Shadab, who is the country’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket, is currently in New Zealand with the rest of the national team.
He took to Instagram to let people know that his mother was unwell and requested that they pray for her recovery.
“Ya Allah, give my ama good health, strength, happiness and keep her safe. Ameen. Pray for my ama,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
