Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has made it clear that the national team will be in for a tough time during their tour of New Zealand.

He added that while the series won’t be a walk in the park, he wants the men in green to “fight till the last ball”.

Wasim added that he hopes Babar Azam captains the team well and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has “a positive attitude”.

“New Zealand are in really good form and they chased down 180 in 15 overs [against West Indies] without any difficulty,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It will be a tough tour like always but we have a new captain [Babar Azam] and hopefully our coach [Misbah-ul-Haq] will adopt a positive attitude.

“Winning and losing is part of the game but the players should fight till the last ball.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6383 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 883 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2304 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 8836 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 7628 ( 21.97 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1498 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2342 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2913 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 284 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 615 ( 1.77 % ) Back

