Dilbar Hussain tested positive for the coronavirus, Pakistan bowler claims

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed claimed that pace bowler Dilbar Hussain has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dilbar was not picked for the tour of New Zealand, where six Pakistan players have tested positive.
Javed said the 27-year-old is currently in Australia and undergoing a 14-day quarantine period after finding out about his positive result.
“We need to be very cautious of the spread of this virus. You have no idea how and when you can get it. The cricketers in New Zealand also need to be very careful. The rules are extremely strict there,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The Pakistan players picked for the tour of New Zealand have come under heavy criticism as they allegedly violated the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP).
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
