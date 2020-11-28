Dilbar Hussain tested positive for the coronavirus, Pakistan bowler claims

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed claimed that pace bowler Dilbar Hussain has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dilbar was not picked for the tour of New Zealand, where six Pakistan players have tested positive.

Javed said the 27-year-old is currently in Australia and undergoing a 14-day quarantine period after finding out about his positive result.

“We need to be very cautious of the spread of this virus. You have no idea how and when you can get it. The cricketers in New Zealand also need to be very careful. The rules are extremely strict there,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan players picked for the tour of New Zealand have come under heavy criticism as they allegedly violated the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP).

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a champion bowler, Anwar Ali on player who’s taken almost 600 wickets and never played for Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7074 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34673 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1298 ( 2.65 % ) Ben Stokes 2654 ( 5.42 % ) Kane Williamson 1432 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 53 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 799 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 203 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 348 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7074 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34673 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1298 ( 2.65 % ) Ben Stokes 2654 ( 5.42 % ) Kane Williamson 1432 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 53 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 799 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 203 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 348 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...