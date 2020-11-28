I want to wish him all the best, Akmal sees something special in young Pakistan batsman

Adnan Akmal wishes Imran Butt all the best and sees something special in the young Pakistan batsman

Adnan Akmal: “Good luck Imran Butt, good luck Pakistan team [for] New Zealand tour”

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal has wished Imran Butt all the best for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Imran was the highest run-scorer in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

In this year’s tournament, the 24-year-old has scored 191 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.83.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed as he was picked in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

In addition to Imran, Adnan also wished the rest of the Pakistan team good luck.

“Good luck Imran Butt, good luck Pakistan team [for] New Zealand tour,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

