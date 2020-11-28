I am always learning, Pakistan batsman who is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the QeA Trophy says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam has said that he is always learning and enjoys the process of developing his game.

Hammad is currently representing Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has had a tremendous amount of success this season.

In five matches, which includes the team’s ongoing game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 29-year-old has accumulated 428 runs, which includes a century and four fifties, at an average of 61.14.

To put this into perspective, Hammad is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

“Great to catch up with the coaches,” he said on Twitter along with the hashtag always learning.

