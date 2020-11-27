Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif heaped praise on Umar Amin, saying the 31-year-old is playing well.

Latif’s comments come after Amin scored 123, which came off 162 balls and included 17 boundaries and a six, in Northern’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended as a draw.

Amin, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 344 runs in five matches, which includes Northern’s ongoing game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 43.

In those five games, the veteran batsman has made a century and two fifties.

“Happy Birthday Ahmed and well played Umar,” Latif said on Twitter.

