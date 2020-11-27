Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has told iconic West Indies batsman Viv Richards that he was the best thing to happen to cricket.

Wasim’s comments come after Richards reflected on the fact that he made his international debut 46 years ago.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“Sir, without a doubt you were the best thing not only to happen to West Indies cricket but to cricket itself! I am so lucky to have had the chance to play against you,” Wasim said on Twitter.

