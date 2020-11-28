Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Anwar Ali has admitted that he loves and is a huge fan of legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi.

Anwar’s comments about Afridi came during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where Afridi represented the Multan Sultans.

On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.

Afridi also bowled well in the match as he conceded just 20 runs off his four overs, but his efforts went in vain as the Stallions triumphed by eight wickets.

“Lala,” Anwar said on Twitter along with a heart.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92. In addition to this, he snapped up 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6383 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 883 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2304 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 8836 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 7628 ( 21.97 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1498 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2342 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2913 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 284 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 615 ( 1.77 % ) Back

