Young batsman Haider Ali has made it clear that he wants to be one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever cricketers.

In order to achieve this, the 20-year-old has set his sights on having a long and successful international career.

Haider has made a strong start to his Pakistan career as he has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21.

He has also accumulated 154 runs in four T20 Internationals, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 51.33 and a strike-rate of 148.07.

“I want to play long and good for my country,” he told Geo Super.

Haider’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

