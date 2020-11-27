I choose to be optimistic, Pakistan player in golden form says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he chooses to be optimistic when approaching anything.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The 26-year-old’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

While many people are worried about whether the captaincy will have an adverse impact on Azam’s batting, the star player is choosing to maintain a positive mindset.

“Choose to be optimistic,” Azam said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

