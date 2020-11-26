Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim believes that batsman Haider Ali has the skills and ability to dominate bowlers in Test cricket.

Haider has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year as he starred in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and went on to make his international debut.

The 20-year-old has made a strong start to his Pakistan career as he has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21.

He has also accumulated 154 runs in four T20 Internationals, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 51.33 and a strike-rate of 148.07.

While Haider hasn’t made his Test debut, he has been impressive in the eight first-class matches he has played as he has accumulated 652 runs, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 46.57.

“Haider performed brilliantly for Northern last year which was his debut season in first-class cricket, scoring 645 runs in just 7 matches. He could well have ended up as the top-scoring batsman had he played in all the games which he could not as he was an emerging player,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“I have always rated him as an excellent player in red-ball cricket because he is an attacking batsman who can play with a good strike rate and loves to dominate bowlers. He is good against pace and equally good against spin bowling and most importantly, he knows his game which is amazing for someone who is so young and this shows that he has a very mature head on his shoulders.

“As for white-ball cricket, he has just started in this format and we need to see how he does as a lot of young players do well in this format at the start – and I can even mention my name in that regard. I am hoping that he will continue to perform and improve.

“We have only seen him for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, but the fact is that you cannot be that consistent in something like T20 cricket due to the nature of the game. To me, if you as a batsman can win two out of five or six games in T20, then that is a satisfactory outcome. Based on what I have seen of Haider, I still rate him as a better red-ball player than a white-ball one.”

Haider’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

