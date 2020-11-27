Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called legendary West Indies batsman a “living legend”.

Hafeez’s comments come after Richards reflected on the fact that he made his international debut 46 years ago.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

U r a living Legend @ivivianrichards 😍 Stay Blessed https://t.co/wG7OVQzuDW — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 22, 2020

“You are a living legend Viv Richards. Stay blessed,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 264 ( 9.35 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 32 ( 1.13 % ) Shane Warne 43 ( 1.52 % ) Brian Lara 270 ( 9.56 % ) Ricky Ponting 107 ( 3.79 % ) Viv Richards 244 ( 8.64 % ) Jacques Kallis 80 ( 2.83 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 134 ( 4.74 % ) Wasim Akram 1547 ( 54.76 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.74 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 83 ( 2.94 % )

