Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called legendary West Indies batsman a “living legend”.
Hafeez’s comments come after Richards reflected on the fact that he made his international debut 46 years ago.
Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.
He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.
U r a living Legend @ivivianrichards 😍 Stay Blessed https://t.co/wG7OVQzuDW
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 22, 2020
