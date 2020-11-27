I am the weirdest, Pakistan player says his statistics confirm this

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that his statistics prove he is the weirdest player.

This comes after statistics showed that Hafeez is the only player having a better 2020 than the years before.

In the statistics provided, it showed that the 40-year-old has scored 844 runs in 25 innings this year at an average of 49.6 and a strike-rate of 141.

“Yes I’m the weirdest, hence confirmed from the stats,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Hafeez’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

